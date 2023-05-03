BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,029 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $25,350,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $491,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

