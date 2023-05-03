BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 75,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading

