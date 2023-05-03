BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.