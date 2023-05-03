BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,240 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

