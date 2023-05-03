Beck Bode LLC Acquires 13,398 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.58. 623,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,464. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

