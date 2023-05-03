Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 407,609 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.65. 372,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,623. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

