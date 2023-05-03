Beck Bode LLC Buys 7,093 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Celsius by 552.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after acquiring an additional 747,296 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 712.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 225,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,267,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.



