Beck Bode LLC Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRWD traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $118.60. 603,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

