Beck Bode LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 379.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,992 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 1.8% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,897 shares of company stock worth $53,461,611. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

