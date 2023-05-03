Beck Bode LLC Invests $5.02 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up 1.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,592,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 209,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 174,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

