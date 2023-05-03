Beck Bode LLC Invests $9.43 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 322,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,000. PPL comprises 2.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 200,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in PPL by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 370,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. 625,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.