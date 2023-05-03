Beck Bode LLC Purchases Shares of 14,328 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 18.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 16.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $88.09. 79,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,013. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Denbury’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

