Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 5,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $263.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.13 and a 200-day moving average of $244.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

