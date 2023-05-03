Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VUG opened at $249.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.44 and a 200 day moving average of $230.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

