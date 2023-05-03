Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $323,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 87.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.