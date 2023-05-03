Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $895,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 533,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,794,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

