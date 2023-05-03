Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 215 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $412.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.74 and its 200 day moving average is $398.34. The company has a market capitalization of $307.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.