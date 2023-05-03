Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.71-2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15. Belden has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $30,822,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

