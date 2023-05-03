Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $202.46 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $202.46 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.23 or 0.06528052 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00058632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

