Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

BLCM stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

