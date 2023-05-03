BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.79

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.79 and last traded at C$19.79, with a volume of 3301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.72.

Separately, Lifesci Capital cut BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of -0.49.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

