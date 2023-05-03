Benchmark Boosts Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $100.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

