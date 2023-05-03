Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $678.37 million.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 277,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,758. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $776.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.