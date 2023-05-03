Bend DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $95.49 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $95.49 million and $699,010.91 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.