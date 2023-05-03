Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $255.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

