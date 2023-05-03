Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $185,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

See Also

