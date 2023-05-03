Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Summit Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 24,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

SUM opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.