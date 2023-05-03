Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $81,253,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DINO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Insider Activity

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.