Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

