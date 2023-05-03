Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

