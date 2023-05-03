Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,903,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,904,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.