Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHP. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of RHP stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $97.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.