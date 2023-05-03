Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after buying an additional 2,384,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after purchasing an additional 866,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

