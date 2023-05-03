Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
