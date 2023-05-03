Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Waste Management stock opened at $166.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

