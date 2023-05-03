Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,336 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

