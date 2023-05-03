Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $203.89 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $265.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

