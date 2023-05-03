Benz Mining Corp. (ASX:BNZ) Insider Mathew O’Hara Purchases 197,368 Shares

Benz Mining Corp. (ASX:BNZ – Get Rating) insider Mathew O’Hara acquired 197,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$23,684.16 ($15,684.87).

Benz Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds interests in the Eastmain Gold project that comprises 152 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 8,014.36 hectares located to the northeast of Montreal; and the Windy Mountain property, which consists of 73 claims covering an area of 3,846.3 hectares.

