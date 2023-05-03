Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Berry Global Group has set its FY23 guidance at $7.30 to $7.80 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 3.0 %

BERY stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

