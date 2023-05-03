Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Down 7.8% in April

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group Stock Down 3.9 %
Berry Global Group stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. 1,552,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
