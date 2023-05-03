BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,510 ($31.36) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.
BHP Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
