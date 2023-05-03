BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,510 ($31.36) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

