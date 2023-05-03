Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,030,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 22,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Bilibili stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.10. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bilibili by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 287,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 105,484 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

