BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $1.93. BioCorRx shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 515 shares.

BioCorRx Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

About BioCorRx

(Get Rating)

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.