Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $340.00. 739,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 975,343 shares.The stock last traded at $314.47 and had previously closed at $309.28.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.46.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

