Bitcoin Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $245.09 million and $1.42 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $13.99 or 0.00048779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00128375 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00032967 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.