Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $116,904.29 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.43588495 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $96,432.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

