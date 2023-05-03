Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $178.23 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $178.23 million and $666,156.81 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $11.11 or 0.00038236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,050.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00409939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00113486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00026811 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000877 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002570 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.97571024 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $641,572.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.