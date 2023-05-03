BITICA COIN (BDCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $310,500.53

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $885,742.39 and $310,500.53 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,285.77 or 0.99976042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04952813 USD and is up 7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $228,633.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.