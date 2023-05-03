Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.44. 328,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,516. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.