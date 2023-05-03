Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 112,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $69.76.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $469,252.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,992.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.